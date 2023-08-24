Wendle went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Padres.

The infielder had the Marlins' only extra-base hit of the day in the fifth inning and promptly stole third base, but he was left stranded. Wendle continues to offer little fantasy upside -- he hasn't had a multi-hit performance since July 7, batting a feeble .159 (16-for-88) in 34 games since with zero homers, seven RBI and nine runs, and Wednesday's steal was only his fifth of the season and his first since late June. Despite his prolonged slump, Wendle remains on the strong side of a platoon at shortstop, and Jon Berti has done little to wrest away more playing time from him.