Wendle went 4-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

The Marlins piled up 10 runs on 19 hits, but it was their nine-hole hitter who led the team in knocks. Wendle has looked good since missing a couple games in the middle of the month with a minor groin issue, batting .371 (13-for-35) over 12 contests since his return, but only one of those hits went for extra bases and he has zero homers or steals, with just two RBI and four runs, during his hot streak.