Wendle went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

His seventh-inning two-bagger brought home Garrett Cooper for what at the time seemed like an insurance run, but it wound up being the difference in a 5-4 victory. Wendle has been on a tear to begin his tenure with the Marlins, slashing .341/.396/.455 through 13 games with five doubles, two steals, five RBI and six runs.