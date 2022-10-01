site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-joey-wendle-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wendle will sit Saturday against Milwaukee, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wendle returned from a hamstring injury Thursday and started a pair of games, going 1-for-4 in both. He'll sit as the Marlins go with eight right-handed bats against lefty Aaron Ashby.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read