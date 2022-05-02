Wendle is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The lefty-hitting Wendle is typically a mainstay in the lineup versus right-handed pitchers like Arizona's Zac Gallen, but he'll take a seat in the series opener while the Marlins clear a spot in the lineup for the hot-hitting Brian Anderson, who has delivered four extra-base hits over the last five games. Meanwhile, Wendle is in a relative cold spell, having gone 1-for-13 over his past four starts.