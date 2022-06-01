Wendle was placed on the hamstring with a right hamstring strain Wednesday, retroactive to May 31, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wendle exited Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, and he'll land on the IL after being diagnosed with a strain. Brian Anderson (back) was also placed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday, so Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo are in line for increased playing time at third base.