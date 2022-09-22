Wendle was placed on the 10-day injured list with left hamstring tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 19, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Wendle was out of the lineup for the last three games due to what manager Don Mattingly described as "bumps and bruises," and the infielder will be forced to miss at least another week after being diagnosed with a hamstring injury. Jordan Groshans and Charles Leblanc should see increased playing time in Wendle's absence. It's not yet clear whether the team expects the 32-year-old to return prior to the end of the regular season.