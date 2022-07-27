Wendle went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

Wendle produced both of the Marlins' runs on the night on a two-out single to right field in the top of the fifth inning. He'll be filling in for a resting Miguel Rojas at shortstop Wednesday while serving as the Marlins' leadoff man, and Wendle should have a clear path to a regular spot in the lineup versus both right- and left-handed pitching while all of Brian Anderson (shoulder), Garrett Cooper (wrist), Jazz Chisholm (back), Jon Berti (groin) and Jorge Soler (back) are stuck on the injured list.