Wendle (hamstring) received a PRP injection Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Wendle landed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain Wednesday, but the team is hopeful that his injection will aid in his recovery process. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been revealed, but Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo should see additional playing time while Wendle and Brian Anderson (back) are sidelined.

