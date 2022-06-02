Wendle (hamstring) received a PRP injection Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Wendle landed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain Wednesday, but the team is hopeful that his injection will aid in his recovery process. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been revealed, but Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo should see additional playing time while Wendle and Brian Anderson (back) are sidelined.
More News
-
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue•
-
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Sitting against lefty•
-
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work•