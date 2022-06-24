Wendle (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter during a rehab game at Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Wendle has been sidelined since the beginning of June due to his hamstring injury, but he'll be able to return to game action with the minor-league club this weekend. It's possible that the 32-year-old will require multiple rehab games, but it seems likely that he'll rejoin the Marlins sometime next week. Brian Anderson (back) is also in Jacksonville on a rehab assignment, and it's not yet clear how the playing time will be dished out once Anderson, Wendle and Jon Berti are all at full health.