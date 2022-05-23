Wendle (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Wendle was eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, but he'll get some at-bats in the minors prior to rejoining the Marlins. It seems unlikely that he'll return during the Marlins' upcoming two-game road trip in Tampa Bay, but a return during the team's weekend series in Atlanta certainly seems possible.

