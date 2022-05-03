site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Remains sidelined
RotoWire Staff
Wendle (soreness) remains on the bench Tuesday against Arizona, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wendle sat Monday due to general soreness and will remain on the bench for at least one more game. Brian Anderson will make another start at the hot corner.
