Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wendle has been on the injured list since May 13 but is ready to return after logging seven at-bats during a rehab stint. He should find regular at-bats with both Jon Berti (illness) and Jazz Chisholm (hamstring) sidelined in the short term, though he a timeshare at third base with Brian Anderson is most likely moving forward. Prior to going down, Wendle had maintained a .304/.368/.456 line with two home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored across 87 plate appearances.
