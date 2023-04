Wendle was scratched from the Marlins' lineup Monday due to oblique soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The severity of Wendle's oblique soreness isn't clear at this point, but it's certainly something which could lead to a stint on the injured list. Jon Berti is replacing Wendle at shortstop Monday and would be in line to fill in at shortstop if the latter requires an extended absence.