Marlins' Joey Wendle: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wendle will be on the bench Tuesday against lefty Patrick Sandoval and the Angels, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Through five games, Wendle has started against three righties and sat against two lefties. Jon Berti will handle the hot corner Tuesday.
