Wendle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wendle is now on the bench for the third game in a row, with one of his absences from the lineup coming against a left-hander (Bailey Falter) and two coming versus righties (Glenn Otto and Kyle Gibson). New call-up Jordan Groshans will handle third base for the second straight game Wednesday and could end up supplanting Wendle as the Marlins' preferred option at the position.