Wendle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Since he recently returned from a stint on the 10-day injured list due to a hamstring injury along with the fact that the Marlins are opposing a lefty (Max Fried) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Wendle will cede third base to Willians Astudillo. Wendle picked up starts Friday and Saturday following his return from the IL, going hitless with an RBI across seven plate appearances between those contests.