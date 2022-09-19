site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Sitting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wendle is on the bench Monday against the Cubs.
The infielder takes a seat with lefty Wade Miley on the bump for Chicago. Wendle doubled Sunday and is 10-for-27 with four two-baggers in his last eight games.
