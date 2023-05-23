site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Sitting versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Wendle isn't starting Tuesday against the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
With southpaw Austin Gomber set to start on the mound for Colorado, Wendle will begin Tuesday's contest in the dugout. Jon Berti will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wendle's place.
