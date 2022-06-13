Marlins manager Don Mattingly revealed Monday that Wendle (hamstring) has resumed baseball activities and has started a running progression, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Wendle's ability to resume on-field work suggests that the platelet-rich plasma injection he received for his strained right hamstring earlier this season has yielded the desired effect. Since Wendle is now in the midst of his second stint on the I0-day injured list this season due to a right hamstring injury, the Marlins will likely proceed cautiously with him before activating him. He doesn't look like a good bet to be activated this week.