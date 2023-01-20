Wendle will remain at the top of the depth chart at shortstop for the Marlins despite the acquisition of Luis Arraez from the Twins on Thursday, as Jazz Chisholm will shift to center field, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Following a spate of recent moves, Miami's infield now figures to feature Jean Segura at third base, Wendle at shortstop and Arraez at second base. The team does have other infield options however, such as Garrett Hampson, Jon Berti and Jordan Groshans, so the Marlins could look to trade Wendle as well after he had a .259/.297/.360 slash line with three home runs, 32 RBI and 12 steals in 101 games last season.