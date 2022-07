Wendle went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

Wendle recorded hits in both of his games after being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, and he tallied his fifth stolen base of the season during Sunday's matchup. Over his last two games, the 32-year-old has gone 3-for-8 with two RBI, a run, a stolen base and two walks.