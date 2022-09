Wendle is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wendle has an .848 OPS with one home run, four doubles, four RBI and four runs through 11 games in September and will head to the bench Tuesday with southpaw Bailey Falter pitching for Philadelphia. Prospect Jordan Groshans was called up for his MLB debut and will start at the hot corner.