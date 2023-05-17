Wendle went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a steal in Tuesday's victory over the Nationals.

Miami scored their first two runs after Wendle grounded into a fielder's choice, followed by an error in the second inning. The 33-year-old Wendle would add a single in the fifth before picking up his first stolen base of the season. Overall, it's been a rough start to the year for Wendle. He's just 4-for-32 through his first 11 contests, though three of his four hits have been for extra bases. The left-handed-hitting Wendle will likely remain in a platoon role with Jon Berti and Garrett Hampson at shortstop.