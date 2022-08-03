site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-joey-wendle-takes-seat-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wendle isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cincinnati.
Wendle has hit just .048 with a double and three strikeouts over the last five games and will get a day off Wednesday. Luke Williams is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 19 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read