Wendle went 1-for-1 with an RBI triple in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Sunday was Wendle's first game back from the injured list since April 3 after he had been sidelined with a right intercostal strain. He pinch hit for Jacob Stallings in the 10th and would up roping an RBI triple down the right field line to put the Marlins up 3-2. Wendle's current role is a bit unknown after he began the year as the team's starting shortstop. He could wind up on the strong side of a platoon with Jon Berti, Garrett Hampson and even Jean Segura over at third base, with that trio struggling to hit right-handed pitching so far this season.