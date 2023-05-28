Davis will start in center field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Angels, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

He'll stick in the lineup for the fifth game in a row and will get his second straight turn atop the batting order despite going 0-for-6 with two runs scored in Saturday's 8-5 win. Though Davis isn't a good bet to stick atop the lineup for a prolonged stretch, he could have a fairly clear path to playing time in the outfield while all of Avisail Garcia (back), Jazz Chisholm (toe) and Jesus Sanchez (hamstring) are stuck on the injured list.