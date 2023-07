Davis will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though he'll be included in the starting nine for the series finale, Davis was on the bench for each of the past three contests and looks to have moved into a fourth-outfielder role. With Jazz Chisholm having recently returned from the injured list, he'll be flanked in the outfield by Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz more often than not.