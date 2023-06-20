Davis is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Garrett Hampson will cover center field and bat eighth for the Marlins. Davis has reached base in five straight games, but his season OPS has fallen from .949 to .699 since the beginning of June.
