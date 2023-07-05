Davis (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though X-rays returned negative on Davis' right knee after he exited Tuesday's 15-2 win, he'll get at least one day off to tend to the injury. Dane Myers will step in as the Marlins' starting center fielder in place of Davis, who is expected to play regularly when healthy with Jazz Chisholm (oblique) on the 10-day injured list.