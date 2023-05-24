site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jonathan Davis: Starting in center field
Davis is starting in center field and batting ninth Wednesday versus the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Davis made his Marlins debut as a pinch-runner Tuesday and will make his first start with the club Wednesday. He was acquired via trade with the Tigers earlier this week.
