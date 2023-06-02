Davis went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Padres.
The 31-year-old journeyman scored the Marlins' only run in the third inning after leading off the frame by drawing a walk and stealing his first bag of 2023. Davis has plugged a hole in center field while Jazz Chisholm (toe) is on the shelf, but after going 6-for-7 at Coors Field in his first two games for Miami, he's managed only two hits in his last 19 at-bats.
