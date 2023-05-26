Davis went 3-for-3 with a triple, two walks and a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

Davis reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances, including a triple off Kyle Freeland in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old outfielder was making his second straight start with the Marlins and recorded his second straight three-hit performance at Coors Field, and there's plenty of playing time available in the outfield with Avisail Garcia (back), Jesus Sanchez (hamstring) and Jazz Chisholm (toe) all on the IL. Davis had 91 plate appearances with the Brewers last season, in which he slashed .224/.344/.237 with seven stolen bases.