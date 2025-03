The Marlins recalled Arias from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

The 24-year-old will fill the roster spot of Jesus Tinoco, who was placed on the injured list due to a back injury. Arias posted a 3.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 75:27 K:BB across 68 innings with Jacksonville last season, and it will be his big-league debut if he gets into a game with the Marlins.