Arraez went 5-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Monday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Arraez got the day off Sunday and returned to the lineup Monday with another stellar performance. It was his second five-hit game over his past three starts and third of the season. He remains on a historic pace to start 2023, slashing .400/.450/.490 over 67 games (282 plate appearances).