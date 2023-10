Arraez (ankle) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies.

Arraez played only one full game over the final two weeks of the regular season because of a left ankle injury, but he's ready to rock for the Marlins leading into their best-of-three NL Wild Card Series matchup at Philadelphia. The 26-year-old paced all qualified MLB hitters in batting average this season with a mark of .354.