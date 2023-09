Arraez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers.

Arraez started Tuesday's game with fireworks, swatting his seventh long ball of the season in the first inning off Freddy Peralta. However, Arraez would be the only Marlin to cross home plate, as they ultimately fell 3-1. Through 10 games this month, Arraez is 13-for-39 (.333) with eight runs scored and six RBI while striking out just 4.8 percent of the time.