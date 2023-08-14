Arraez went 3-for-5 with one triple, three RBI and one run scored in Sunday's victory over the Yankees.

Arraez' ninth-inning triple pulled the Marlins even after starting the frame down four. Arraez had been slumping in August, hitting .222 in 45 at-bats prior to Sunday's performance. While his flirtation with .400 is now a distant memory, Arraez maintains a league-leading .367 batting average. He's also on pace to be the first player to record more than 200 hits in a season since Whit Merrifield and Rafael Devers each accomplished the feat in 2019.