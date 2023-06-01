Arraez was pulled from Thursday's game against the Padres with an apparent leg injury, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Arraez appeared to be experiencing some level of discomfort in his left leg following a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth inning. He stayed in through the seventh before being replaced at second base by Garrett Hampson to begin the top of the eighth. Miami was down 10-1 at the time of the departure, so it could have been precautionary, but it's worth noting that Arraez missed a bit of time last week due to what was described as left leg cramping. He finished 1-for-2 with an RBI sac fly Thursday versus San Diego.