Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Monday that he expects Arraez (ankle) to be ready for Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Arraez hasn't started a game in more than a week after aggravating a left ankle sprain on Sept. 23, but he did contribute a pinch-hit single off the bench this past Friday and is expected to be in the Marlins' Game 1 lineup. The two-time batting champ finished the 2023 campaign having slashed .354/.393/.469 with 10 home runs.