site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-luis-arraez-gets-breather-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Luis Arraez: Gets breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants
Arraez and his .387 batting average will get a breather for the series finale against the Giants on Sunday. Xavier Edwards will get the start at second base and hit ninth while Arraez rests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read