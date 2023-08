Arraez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Arraez hit .356 over his last 20 games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak, but he also has not rested since the All-Star break, and manager Skip Schumaker decided it was time for a day off. Jon Berti will man the keystone in Arraez's place.