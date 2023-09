Arraez (ankle) isn't in the Marlins' lineup Sunday against Milwaukee, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Arraez re-injured his left ankle during Saturday's win over Milwaukee, and said before Sunday's game that he "can't do anything right now." He will get an extra day of rest during Miami's day off Monday, but for now there's no telling when he'll be able to return. Xavier Edwards will start at second base and bat ninth while Arraez is out.