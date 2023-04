Arraez went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Phillies.

It's the first cycle in Marlins history, with the long ball -- his first of the season -- coming in the seventh inning off Connor Brogdon. Arraez has had a blistering start to his Miami tenure, and through 12 games he's batting .537 (22-for-41) with five RBI, six runs and a 6:3 BB:K.