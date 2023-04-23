Arraez went 4-for-8 with two walks, a double, a run scored and two RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Guardians.

After smacking a two-run single in the matinee to help fuel a 6-1 win, Arraez reached base four times in the nightcap as the Marlins eked out a 3-2 victory. The former Twin continues to rake in his new uniform, and he leads the majors in both batting average (.444) and OBP (.506). Arraez has become something of an unconventional No. 3 hitter for an underpowered Miami lineup, and through 20 games he has only one homer, one steal, eight runs and nine RBI to show for all his trips on the basepaths.