Arraez lost his arbitration hearing with the Marlins on Wednesday and will earn $10.6 million in salary for the 2024 season, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Coming off a 2023 season in which he won the National League batting crown with a .354 average, Arraez filed for $12 million, but an arbitrator ruled in favor of the Marlins. The $10.6 million salary still represents a $4.5 million pay increase from 2023 for Arraez, who is set to go through the arbitration process one more time next offseason before becoming a free agent following the 2025 campaign. Arraez will head into his second season as Miami's everyday second baseman, and while he once again projects to rank among the league leaders in batting average, his paucity of power and speed put a ceiling on his overall fantasy value.