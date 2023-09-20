Arraez (ankle) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Mets.

Arraez was scratched Tuesday after suffering a left ankle sprain while participating in pregame infield practice. It's a positive sign that he has yet to be placed on the 10-day injured list, and the MLB batting average leader (.354) can utilize Thursday's scheduled team off day to hopefully get himself healthy for the Marlins' upcoming three-game weekend set against the Brewers. Jon Berti will fill in at second base and hit eighth in Wednesday's series finale versus New York.