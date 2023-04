Arraez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Isaac Azout of SBNation.com reports.

Arraez played both legs of a doubleheader Saturday in Cleveland but will now receive his second day off in a row. The Marlins haven't suggested that Arraez is dealing with an injury, so he may just be receiving some extra rest after taking on a heavy workload the first few weeks of the season. Jon Berti will fill for Arraez at the keystone Monday.