Arraez went 5-for-5 with three doubles, five RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 12-1 victory over the Athletics.

The reigning American League batting champion showed exactly why he's considered one of MLB's top bats Saturday. Arraez picked up a hit in all five plate appearances, including three doubles, as he drove in a season-high five batters and secured his fourth multi-hit outing of his last six appearances. Though he has just one homer on the season, Arraez trails only Jorge Soler for most RBI on the Marlins while slashing an incredible .390/.441/.485 through 54 games.