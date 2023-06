Arraez went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-6 victory over Kansas City.

Arraez is now 10-for-13 over his last three games and 15-for-27 (.556) in his previous seven, boosting his league-leading average to .399 -- 33 points higher than Bo Bichette, who's second with a .333 mark. The 26-year-old Arraez is having a historic debut season in Miami. His OPS is up to .945 with one homer, 29 RBI and 22 runs scored across 231 plate appearances.